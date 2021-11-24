Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn’t. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barreling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint. No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison. His attorneys cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Nov. 23, 2021)
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
Watch ‘This is Now’: We’re learning more about the victims in the WI parade tragedy
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Fed officials express resolve to address inflation risks
Fabian Ramirez stands next to Interstate 45 while traffic flows behind him Friday, Nov. 19,...
Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity