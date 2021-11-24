Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: With the holidays coming up, here’s how to protect yourself from COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:35 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many families are planning to gathering for the holidays. But, COVID can still pose a threat.

Dr. Nathan Angle from Hawaii Pacific Health has some tips on how to keep you and your family safe during the holidays, explaining the expansion of booster shots for all adults.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Salvation Army launches outreach events after sit-down Thanksgiving dinner canceled
Healthier Hawaii: With the holidays coming up, here’s how to protect yourself from COVID
What's Trending: Eagle snatches fisherman's catch
Adult Friends for Youth to 35th annual dinner auction fundraiser