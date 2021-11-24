Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

He overcame COVID-19. The next step in his recovery: The Honolulu Marathon

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Douglas Inouye is a 60-year-old attorney with The Queen’s Health Systems and an endurance athlete.

Before the pandemic, he competed in triathlons and ran marathons in Honolulu, Japan and across the mainland. He never thought he’d cross paths with coronavirus.

“I felt like I was in the prime of health when I got hit. Let me tell you, it is no joke,” he said.

In July, 2020, while training for a race, the symptoms started with sniffles and a slight fever.

“And then one night, I just woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t breathe. It felt like I was underwater just trying to get air,” he said.

Queen’s doctors said Inouye was suffering from COVID-19 and double pneumonia. He was hospitalized twice with coronavirus-related conditions, including a blood clot in his left leg.

“Thank God it was just that,” he said. “It hadn’t migrated to my lungs or anything. I was on blood thinners for three months.”

It took months for him to gradually build back some endurance. But more than a year after getting COVID, some effects still linger.

“It was a crazy crazy ride,” he said.

Earlier this month, Inouye ran the New York City Marathon, the biggest test since he got sick.

“But again, during this marathon, hitting one of the latter hills, I had to almost stop and say, ‘Breathe!’ I almost had to tell myself, ‘Breathe!’” he said.

Inouye isn’t taking chances. He got vaccinated and took a booster shot.

“I don’t take anything for granted. I was really lucky,” he said.

He thanks Queen’s physicians, family and friends for getting him through a trying time in his life. He’s happy to be able to run again. He’s not as fast as he used to be but he’s back on his feet.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
The founder of a non-profit restoring fishponds near Honouliuli stream discovered an old...
Fishpond restoration unearths surprising find: A child’s hidden grave from a century ago
Plant Quarantine inspectors look closely through Hawaii's Christmas Tree shipments in case any...
These are some of the critters inspectors found in shipments of Christmas trees to Hawaii
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Last year, Kupu Aina Corps filled more than 350 jobs across several local organizations whose...
Need work? There are ‘green jobs’ available, and this program can help you find one
Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
Some merchandise that normally takes 10 days to come in are now back ordered up to a year.
Maui business owners preparing for Black Friday hit hard by shipping delays
Lynn Kawano
‘A clear red flag’: Records show adoptive parents previously investigated for suspected abuse
Flowers and teddy bears serve as a memorial on the fence of the Kalua home / file image
‘A clear red flag’: Records show adoptive parents previously investigated for suspected abuse