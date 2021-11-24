Hawaii reports 115 new COVID cases; 6 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported six additional COVID-related fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus to 1,008.

The state said 115 new COVID infections were also recorded. The statewide total number of cases during the pandemic has reached 87,106.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,477 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

53 were on Oahu

14 on Hawaii Island

23 on Kauai

14 on Maui

Some 11 residents were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

