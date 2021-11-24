Forecast: Lighter winds taking over, more showers heading for east end of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds today will lead to afternoon sea breezes with some clouds and shower development over the interior of the islands. Trade winds are expected to return overnight through Friday. An increase in moisture over the southern end of the state tonight and tomorrow will boost rainfall there, particularly over windward Big Island and east Maui. The remainder of the state will remain on the drier side with some scattered shower through the end of the week.

A larger northwest swell arrives today, gradually building through tonight, and peaking on Thanksgiving Day. Near advisory level surf is expected on Thursday along exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of northwest swell energy moves into the region and boosts surf heights on Saturday and Sunday. The northwest swell will show decreasing trends from Monday to Tuesday. Very small surf heights are forecast along east facing shores with nearly flat conditions for south facing shores of all islands.

