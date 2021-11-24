Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Lighter winds taking over, more showers heading for east end of the state

Forecast: Light winds taking over, more showers heading for east end of the state
Forecast: Light winds taking over, more showers heading for east end of the state(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:22 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds today will lead to afternoon sea breezes with some clouds and shower development over the interior of the islands. Trade winds are expected to return overnight through Friday. An increase in moisture over the southern end of the state tonight and tomorrow will boost rainfall there, particularly over windward Big Island and east Maui. The remainder of the state will remain on the drier side with some scattered shower through the end of the week.

A larger northwest swell arrives today, gradually building through tonight, and peaking on Thanksgiving Day. Near advisory level surf is expected on Thursday along exposed north and west facing shores. Another pulse of northwest swell energy moves into the region and boosts surf heights on Saturday and Sunday. The northwest swell will show decreasing trends from Monday to Tuesday. Very small surf heights are forecast along east facing shores with nearly flat conditions for south facing shores of all islands.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ige announced more COVID rules would ease come Dec. 1.
Gov. Ige, lifts distancing requirements for restaurants, bars starting Dec. 1
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
Blangiardi
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
What is cooking weatherwise this Thanksgiving?
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Holiday Forecast
Tracking trade winds this holiday
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - VOD - clipped version
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - VOD - clipped version