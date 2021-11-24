Bright lights disorient endangered bird on Kauai causing it to crash into ground

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thermal cameras captured an endangered Hawaiian bird crashing into the ground after being disoriented by bright lights on Kauai.

The Archipelago Research and Conservation group said the ao bird, or Newell’s Shearwater, was found by a staff member in Waimea.

Officials said its common for young seabirds to get disoriented by lights, but the group said this is dangerous because the birds are often attacked by animals or starve once down.

The bird was taken to the Save Our Shearwaters program where it was later released back in the wild.

Both Kauai and the state have invested in safer lights and residents are asked to turn off unnecessary outdoor lighting.

