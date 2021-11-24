Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hands out turkeys and gift cards

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLWT) - A famous face made a stop at a Cincinnati Kroger store on Tuesday to stock up on thanksgiving goodies, but Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t buying them for himself.

He did it to help others who are in need this year.

Chase may have blended into the normal mix of Kroger shoppers if it weren’t for the security and cameras.

For a few hours, he’s shedding his uniform and doing work off the field to help the community.

A cart full of Thanksgiving turkeys go from check out to his vehicle and found a final stop with families who take them home for the holiday.

“It’s a blessing coming through for some of the families that’s unable for provide for their family on the holidays. So it’s a good thing. My kids go to this school so it’s very nice,” said Shika Pickens.

The pick-up line was set at Alliance Academy in Evanston.

Chase and his family filled cars with a turkey and a $50 gift card to Kroger.

“Just giving back to the community and giving back to Cincinnati. You know, show that I appreciate the love they’ve given to me and also giving out from the Chase Family Foundation from me and my family looking out to help others,” Chase said.

Chase also posed for pictures at the event sending families off with a memorable moment.

But the deeper meaning of the day is felt even among the youngest in the crowd.

“I feel grateful cause usually we don’t get turkeys like these,” Jerry Brooks, an Alliance Academy student, said.

And that’s what makes it all worthwhile.

“I’m happy to be in attendance today for those children who need it. Make their Thanksgiving better any way possible that I can. Just to see a smile on a kids face will make a day better for anyone, myself included,” Chase said.

Now these families get ready for a day full of food.

Copyright 2021 WLWT Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
The founder of a non-profit restoring fishponds near Honouliuli stream discovered an old...
Fishpond restoration unearths surprising find: A child’s hidden grave from a century ago
Plant Quarantine inspectors look closely through Hawaii's Christmas Tree shipments in case any...
These are some of the critters inspectors found in shipments of Christmas trees to Hawaii
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving!
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through Thanksgiving - Weather we can truly be grateful for this holiday!
It happened just before sunset Saturday evening not long after the family parked at the Pali...
Thieves steal valuable medication from a teen on a ‘Make-A-Wish’ trip in Hawaii
A famous face made a stop at a Cincinnati Kroger store on Tuesday to stock up on thanksgiving...
Bengals WR Chase hands out turkeys and gift cards
FILE - Native American singer Joanne Shenandoah poses at the ancient Oneida Indian village site...
Joanne Shenandoah, celebrated Native American singer, dies