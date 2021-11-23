With many flying for Thanksgiving, here’s some tips to make your trip hassle-free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend Hawaii averaged around 34,000 transpacific travelers a day. The prior weekend, the state saw around 24,000 passengers.

The rise in travelers can be attributed to eased restrictions and an increase in vaccination.

“This is our first trip out of the state since the pandemic. We’re ready to get back into flying again. We picked to fly on the busiest day of the year, everything is full — the plane is full, there’s no room on it,” said Peter Maskell, and Oahu resident traveling to the mainland.

“I’m going to Vegas, we’re going to do the Thanksgiving thing with my family. It’s been a couple of years so we’re kind of excited. We have some high risk people, so we’ve been really cautious, that’s the main thing,” Kathy Takahashi said.

With more people flying in and out of Hawaii, TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight and to give yourself more time on the holidays.

Officials also provided the following tips to make your travel experience easier:

Try to weigh your check-in baggage before you arrive. Most airlines charge extra fees if your bag is heavier than 50 pounds.

It helps the TSA screening process if you have your ID and your ticket ready when you check in.

And liquids in carry-on bags cannot exceed 3.4 ounces.

Meanwhile, the state’s Safe Travels program is still in place. This means travelers must upload a vaccination card or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours before the final leg of their trip.

Residents flying back to Hawaii can also upload their documents to Safe Travels early to get a wristband for their flight and skip the screening process when they arrive.

If you are not vaccinated and have not taken a COVID test, you will be required to quarantine upon arrival.

