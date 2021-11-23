Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With many flying for Thanksgiving, here’s some tips to make your trip hassle-free

By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend Hawaii averaged around 34,000 transpacific travelers a day. The prior weekend, the state saw around 24,000 passengers.

The rise in travelers can be attributed to eased restrictions and an increase in vaccination.

“This is our first trip out of the state since the pandemic. We’re ready to get back into flying again. We picked to fly on the busiest day of the year, everything is full — the plane is full, there’s no room on it,” said Peter Maskell, and Oahu resident traveling to the mainland.

“I’m going to Vegas, we’re going to do the Thanksgiving thing with my family. It’s been a couple of years so we’re kind of excited. We have some high risk people, so we’ve been really cautious, that’s the main thing,” Kathy Takahashi said.

With more people flying in and out of Hawaii, TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight and to give yourself more time on the holidays.

Officials also provided the following tips to make your travel experience easier:

  • Try to weigh your check-in baggage before you arrive. Most airlines charge extra fees if your bag is heavier than 50 pounds.
  • It helps the TSA screening process if you have your ID and your ticket ready when you check in.
  • And liquids in carry-on bags cannot exceed 3.4 ounces.

Meanwhile, the state’s Safe Travels program is still in place. This means travelers must upload a vaccination card or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours before the final leg of their trip.

Residents flying back to Hawaii can also upload their documents to Safe Travels early to get a wristband for their flight and skip the screening process when they arrive.

If you are not vaccinated and have not taken a COVID test, you will be required to quarantine upon arrival.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
A man who spent more than two years in the Hawaii State Hospital because of mistaken identity ―...
Man who was mistakenly locked up in state psychiatric hospital for 2 years files federal suit
The founder of a non-profit restoring fishponds near Honouliuli stream discovered an old...
Fishpond restoration unearths surprising find: A child’s hidden grave from a century ago
Plant Quarantine inspectors look closely through Hawaii's Christmas Tree shipments in case any...
These are some of the critters inspectors found in shipments of Christmas trees to Hawaii
Two establishments are suing the Honolulu Liquor Commission and state inspectors, accusing them...
2 businesses allege discrimination against gay community in COVID rules enforcement

Latest News

Entertainment: Kimie Miner releases news music, to hold Christmas special on TV
Entertainment: Kimie Miner releases news music, to hold Christmas special on TV
Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island.
One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M
DOT said it will not approve any port calls, but said plans are in the works to allow ships to...
State continues to ban cruise ship passengers until end of the year
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds, scattered showers, and bigger surf on the way