State continues to ban cruise ship passengers until end of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation said no cruise ship passengers will be arriving in Hawaii this year despite lifted travel restrictions.

DOT said it will not approve any port calls, but said plans are in the works to allow ships to dock in early 2022.

Cruise ships carrying passengers to Hawaii have been halted since the start of the pandemic following concerns of COVID outbreaks occurring on board.

Meanwhile, under a conditional sail order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all cruise ships require an agreement with most ports in order to dock.

The order is set to expire on Jan. 15, but it could be extended.

