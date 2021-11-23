Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State continues to ban cruise ship passengers until end of the year

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation said no cruise ship passengers will be arriving in Hawaii this year despite lifted travel restrictions.

DOT said it will not approve any port calls, but said plans are in the works to allow ships to dock in early 2022.

Cruise ships carrying passengers to Hawaii have been halted since the start of the pandemic following concerns of COVID outbreaks occurring on board.

Meanwhile, under a conditional sail order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all cruise ships require an agreement with most ports in order to dock.

The order is set to expire on Jan. 15, but it could be extended.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
The founder of a non-profit restoring fishponds near Honouliuli stream discovered an old...
Fishpond restoration unearths surprising find: A child’s hidden grave from a century ago
Gonzalez was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Man dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Hawaii Island
Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Two establishments are suing the Honolulu Liquor Commission and state inspectors, accusing them...
2 businesses allege discrimination against gay community in COVID rules enforcement

Latest News

Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds, scattered showers, and bigger surf on the way
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 23, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 23, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 23, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 23, 2021)
Gov. David Ige
As he prepares to ease restrictions, Ige pushes back against efforts to limit his emergency powers