One of the largest private properties on Hawaii Island sells for whopping price of $11M

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the largest properties on Hawaii Island has been sold for $11.25 million.

Several real estate groups reported the Hilo Mountain Ranch, located about 5 miles north of Hilo town, was recently sold to an anonymous buyer.

Reports show that the property is the eighth largest private land holding on the Big Island and the 20th largest in the entire state.

The land includes more than 13,000 acres and hundreds of waterfalls.

Most of the property is conservation land and a designated forest reserve, but over 1,200 acres are reportedly zoned for potential homes or even a timber operation.

