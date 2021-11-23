Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Navy assists with supply chain backlog in California

The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in...
The U.S. Navy has been called in to assist with the supply chain back log in Port Hueneme in California.(US NAVY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the midst of the supply chain crisis, the U.S Navy has been called in to help with the backlog in California.

The Navy has partnered with the Oxnard Harbor District to assist in decrease congestion at Port Hueneme.

A standing joint use agreement allows the Navy to support commercial supply chain logistics when activated.

The agreement was activated in November to help reduce shipping congestion at Los Angeles County’s major ports.

It comes as tangled supply chains have boosted costs and limited the availability of everything from automobiles to clothing to toys.

Earlier this month, the White House launched a dashboard to track progress in easing the backlog of imported goods.

It’s aimed to address fears about inflation and hard-to-find goods heading into the holiday season.

The White House is also working to relax trucking regulations and persuade ports and railroads to operate around the clock.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Two establishments are suing the Honolulu Liquor Commission and state inspectors, accusing them...
2 businesses allege discrimination against gay community in COVID rules enforcement
Hawaii Kai residents Roberta Mayor and Mariliz Reilly say they're opposed to the latest redrawn...
Key areas of Hawaii Kai would be drawn out of district under new election maps plan
Plant Quarantine inspectors look closely through Hawaii's Christmas Tree shipments in case any...
These are some of the critters inspectors found in shipments of Christmas trees to Hawaii
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal...
Alex Jones, Roger Stone subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Have friends over for dinner and drinks? It can be stressful preparing a meal and something for...
What the Tech: These gadgets take the stress out of a home-cooked dinner with friends