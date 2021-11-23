Tributes
Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions on Oahu, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced that capacity restrictions for all large events — both indoors and outdoors — will be lifted beginning December.

In a news conference Tuesday, Blangiardi added that these events will also be allowed to serve food and drinks in compliance with the Oahu Safe Access program.

Along with these changes, the mayor is opening attendance to those who provide a negative COVID test 48 hours in advance. Previously, only those vaccinated were allowed to attend large events.

Blangiardi said he is also dropping all requirements for contact tracing, meaning patrons no longer have to fill out forms with your name and address.

The governor and other county mayors will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

