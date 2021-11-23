Tributes
LIVE: Gov. Ige, county mayors discuss latest changes to state’s COVID rules

Gov. Ige / File image
Gov. Ige / File image(Hawaii DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige is expected to announce changes in the state’s COVID rules Tuesday with a focus on restaurants and bars.

He is joined by some of the county mayors along with medical and restaurant association representatives.

WATCH LIVE ON AIR OR BELOW:

This comes the same day as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced significant changes to gathering limits for Oahu.

[Read more: Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity]

This story will be updated.

