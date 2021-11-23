LIVE: Gov. Ige, county mayors discuss latest changes to state’s COVID rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige is expected to announce changes in the state’s COVID rules Tuesday with a focus on restaurants and bars.

He is joined by some of the county mayors along with medical and restaurant association representatives.

WATCH LIVE ON AIR OR BELOW:

This comes the same day as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced significant changes to gathering limits for Oahu.

[Read more: Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity]

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.