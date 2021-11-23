LIVE: Gov. Ige, county mayors discuss latest changes to state’s COVID rules
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Ige is expected to announce changes in the state’s COVID rules Tuesday with a focus on restaurants and bars.
He is joined by some of the county mayors along with medical and restaurant association representatives.
This comes the same day as Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced significant changes to gathering limits for Oahu.
[Read more: Blangiardi eases COVID restrictions, allowing all large events to operate at full capacity]
