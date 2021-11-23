Tributes
Hawaii reports 52 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 86,991

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 52 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 86,991.

No COVID-related fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,002.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,499 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 23 were on Oahu
  • 14 on Hawaii Island
  • 9 on Kauai
  • 5 on Maui

One resident was diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

