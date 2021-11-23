Hawaii reports 52 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 86,991

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 52 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 86,991.

No COVID-related fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,002.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,499 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

23 were on Oahu

14 on Hawaii Island

9 on Kauai

5 on Maui

One resident was diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

