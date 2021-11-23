Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island fisherman falls 30 feet after cliffside he was on crumbles

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fisherman on Hawaii Island suffered head and neck injuries after the ledge he was standing on crumbled, and he fell 30 feet onto the shore below, according to police.

Authorities said the 36-year-old was fishing at a cliff in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision around 3 a.m. Monday.

First responders arrived on scene and pulled the man from the water’s edge. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. Police have ruled out foul play and say this was an “unfortunate incident due to the unstable terrain that he was fishing from.”

Police want to remind the public that even if you are familiar with the area, you should still exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings. It is also important to let someone else know your location in the event of a mishap like this.

This is the second deadly ocean-related incident on Hawaii Island since Sunday when another 36-year-old man was found unconscious in waters off Makuu Point.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Two establishments are suing the Honolulu Liquor Commission and state inspectors, accusing them...
2 businesses allege discrimination against gay community in COVID rules enforcement
Kolohe the monk seal's life ended last week after battling a parasitic disease common among...
‘Kolohe’ the monk seal dies after battle with a parasitic disease
Watch ‘This is Now’: Ige to announce plans this week to ease more restrictions
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Nov. 22, 2021)