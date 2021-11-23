Hawaii Island fisherman falls 30 feet after cliffside he was on crumbles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fisherman on Hawaii Island suffered head and neck injuries after the ledge he was standing on crumbled, and he fell 30 feet onto the shore below, according to police.

Authorities said the 36-year-old was fishing at a cliff in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision around 3 a.m. Monday.

First responders arrived on scene and pulled the man from the water’s edge. He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. Police have ruled out foul play and say this was an “unfortunate incident due to the unstable terrain that he was fishing from.”

Police want to remind the public that even if you are familiar with the area, you should still exercise caution and be aware of your surroundings. It is also important to let someone else know your location in the event of a mishap like this.

This is the second deadly ocean-related incident on Hawaii Island since Sunday when another 36-year-old man was found unconscious in waters off Makuu Point.

