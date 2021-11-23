Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds, scattered showers and bigger surf on the way
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will hold into Tuesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trade winds will trend down late Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established. Another area of moisture will approach and move into the eastern end of the state from the east late Tuesday night through Wednesday, which will keep the rain chances up going into the second half of the week. Easterly winds should remain light enough for localized land and sea breeze conditions to continue through the upcoming weekend as a series of fronts pass to the north.

A northwest swell will produce a slight bump for surf along north and west facing shores through Tuesday. A larger northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday, likely bringing advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores by Thanksgiving Day. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small with nearly flat conditions along south facing shores of all islands.

