Calling artists! State opens entries for game bird stamp competition

The ʻIʻiwi is one of two birds at the focus of the contest.
The ʻIʻiwi is one of two birds at the focus of the contest.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is now accepting entries for a wildlife stamp contest.

The Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp competition is meant to highlight local species. The subject for this year’s stamps are the Chukar Partridge and ‘I’iwi birds.

The winning artist will receive a prize of up to $1,000. The wildlife conservation stamp is a requirement on Hawai’i state hunting licenses. The game bird stamp is required for anyone intending to hunt game birds. The state says both stamps will be available to collectors.

Artist wanting to participate may submit an oil or acrylic painting, or a photo of one. Below are the entry details provided by the state:

Entry requirements
Entry requirements(DLNR)

The state says sales of the stamps go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund, which supports wildlife populations and habitats, and goes to managing hunting.

