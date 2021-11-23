Tributes
To beef up business at restaurants, companies now eligible for pre-paid card program

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - American Savings Bank is relaunching a program that will support local restaurants.

They’re offering a promotion for companies to participate in the Hawaii Restaurant Card program. They can purchase pre-loaded debit cards to give out to their staff.

The debit cards, available in $25, $50 and $100 denominations, can only be spent at Hawaii restaurants. The hope is to inject some $2.5 million into local eateries. ASB says they’re aiming to get enough participation from companies to deliver 50,000 cards across the islands.

The state started the program during the pandemic, issuing about 150,000 cards, loaded with about $74 million in federal CARES Act funds. A good chunk of that money was spent as those dealing with unemployment were able to eat out.

Click here for more information on this program, which is now open. The cards purchased by companies this time around will be valid through June 30, 2022.

