Warriors football escapes Senior night with 50-45 win over Colorado State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exciting night in Lower Manoa as the Rainbow Warriors football team took down Colorado State, 50-45 on Senior night.

The Ti leaves were out as the ‘Bows received the opening kick off, marching down the field to take an early 3-0 lead off the foot of Matthew Shipley.

CSU would quickly respond on their first drive with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Cam Butler, Rams go up 7-3.

The ‘Bows defense would hold Colorado State to just the one score, however the offense would only get 6 more points from Shipley to keep a slim 9-7 lead after the first quarter.

In the second, the UH offense would finally find pay dirt, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro taking matters into his own hands with a 15-yard run to the house to give Hawaii the 16-10 lead.

UH would extend their lead after Cordeiro connected with a wide open Zion Bowens for a 93-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and right before halftime, Cameron Lockridge intercepts Rams QB Todd Centeio and takes it 40-yards and scores — Hawaii takes a 36-17 lead into half.

Hawaii kept on rolling after the break, widening the gap with another TD, this time to Nick Mardner midway through the third.

However, the Rams would not be denied slowly clawing their way back throughout the second half, getting within five points with 7 minutes left in the game.

After the two teams swapped touchdowns, Dedrick Parson’s 37-yard touchdown run would give Hawaii the 50-38 lead, But CSU would respond with another score but it was too little too late.

Final score from Manoa 50-45, a much needed win on Senior Night.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, but you know we left it out on the line and we went to battle you know.” Senior Eugene Ford said. “So it just brings back a bunch of memories.”

“The people here have taken me in like family, i’ve met so many people here that I call family now and that i’m definitely going to comeback and see multiple times in life and things like that.” Senior Calvin Turner Jr. said. “So I think the biggest thing for me is the family feeling that I got from here.”

The ‘Bows hit the road next weekend to wrap up their regular season schedule with a chilly showdown against Wyoming.

