UH women’s basketball wraps up Bank of Hawaii Classic with win over Portland State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday night, taking down Portland State 71-68 in Manoa.

The win wraps up the 2021 Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A pair of 3-pointers from Meilani McBee in the final minutes of the game led the Wahine to victory, while also improving to 1-3 on the regular season.

Senior Amy Atwell continued to play lights out for UH, after scoring a career-high 30 points on Friday against Portland, the Aussie notched a game-high 29 points in Sunday’s game with the Vikings.

Up next UH hosts the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Hawaii opens the tourney against Eastern Illinois on Friday at 2:30 p.m. HST.

