UH women’s basketball wraps up Bank of Hawaii Classic with win over Portland State

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday...
The University of Hawaii women's basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday night, taking down Portland State 71-68 in Manoa.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:12 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday night, taking down Portland State 71-68 in Manoa.

The win wraps up the 2021 Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A pair of 3-pointers from Meilani McBee in the final minutes of the game led the Wahine to victory, while also improving to 1-3 on the regular season.

Senior Amy Atwell continued to play lights out for UH, after scoring a career-high 30 points on Friday against Portland, the Aussie notched a game-high 29 points in Sunday’s game with the Vikings.

Up next UH hosts the Rainbow Wahine Showdown, Hawaii opens the tourney against Eastern Illinois on Friday at 2:30 p.m. HST.

