Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine volleyball continues Big West dominance with sweep over Cal Poly

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the verge of their second-straight Big West Conference...
The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the verge of their second-straight Big West Conference title after another successful road trip against CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:02 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the verge of their second-straight Big West Conference title after another successful road trip against CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly.

On Saturday, the ‘Bows swept Cal Poly 25-22, 22-18, 22-20 to improve to 17-1 in conference play, just one win or a UC Santa Barbara loss away from clinching the Big West for the second consecutive time.

Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner led UH with a game-high 12 kills in the quick match against the Mustangs.

If the Wahine can secure the conference, they will get a 28th consecutive NCAA tournament birth.

UH returns to Manoa for their final homestand of the season, starting with Cal State Northridge on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii surpasses 1,000 COVID fatalities; 218 cases also added
Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested following pedestrian crash that left 13-year-old dead, second teen injured
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza in 2018 after being charged with murder
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case

Latest News

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday...
UH women’s basketball wraps up Bank of Hawaii Classic with win over Portland State
Warriors football escapes Senior night with 50-45 win over Colorado State
Warriors football escapes Senior night with 50-45 win over Colorado State
It was an exciting night in Lower Manoa as the Rainbow Warriors football team took down...
Warriors football escapes Senior night with 50-45 win over Colorado State
Last weekend’s loss might have knocked the Rainbow Warriors football team out of Bowl game...
‘Bows football returns to Manoa for Senior night game against Colorado State