Rainbow Wahine volleyball continues Big West dominance with sweep over Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is on the verge of their second-straight Big West Conference title after another successful road trip against CSU Bakersfield and Cal Poly.

On Saturday, the ‘Bows swept Cal Poly 25-22, 22-18, 22-20 to improve to 17-1 in conference play, just one win or a UC Santa Barbara loss away from clinching the Big West for the second consecutive time.

1️⃣7️⃣. CONFERENCE. WINS. Let's hope for something BIG this coming weekend...#GoBows pic.twitter.com/yqiPLE6pdY — Hawaii W. Volleyball (@HawaiiWVB) November 21, 2021

Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner led UH with a game-high 12 kills in the quick match against the Mustangs.

If the Wahine can secure the conference, they will get a 28th consecutive NCAA tournament birth.

UH returns to Manoa for their final homestand of the season, starting with Cal State Northridge on Friday.

