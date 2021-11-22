Tributes
Plans for new Aloha Stadium move forward as state reaches out to developers

By Samie Solina
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:21 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has notified three preferred developers for a request for proposals for the new Aloha Stadium.

Those companies will present their plans, and next fall, the state will choose which proposal to move forward with.

“That starts that process where we’re going to start seeing what types of ideas and designs they bring back to us,” said Ryan Andrews, the Aloha Stadium manager.

”This is not just about a football stadium, this is about a place that people can gather. It is the absolute crossroads of east and west Oahu,” said John Fink, who is on the executive committee with the Aloha Stadium Authority.

The state is proposing a huge real estate project for what they’re calling the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. This includes demolishing the old site and build an entirely new stadium.

About $170 million has been secured by the legislature but more than twice that amount will likely be needed.

“My responsibility next year is to get $180 million, the stadium authority knows that all they’re ever going to get to play with is $350 million,” said State Sen. Glenn Wakai.

“So the stadium is in excess of that. That’s where the public-private partnership comes in to pay that difference.”

They believe construction could start in early 2023.

The stadium could be finished two or three years after that, but the entertainment district could take two decades to finish.

Previous Coverage:

”What we’re trying to do is make sure that the pace of development matches the level of the ability of the market to absorb what they’re building,” said Chris Kinimaka, the public works administrator for the Department of Accounting and General Services.

“We don’t want to just build a whole series of complexes and facilities and then have them sit vacant.”

Meanwhile, concerns have been brought up about traffic in neighborhood board meetings. But, officials say they are working to mitigate those issues.

“Various agencies have been involved with the community, hearing those concerns, so that we can make sure that they’re addressed going forward for the project,” said Chace Shigemasa, chair of the Neighborhood Board for the area.

Stadium officials say that the swap meet will continue to run during construction, and it will have a home when the project is completed.

