Mostly dry trade wind conditions for Thanksgiving week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Trade winds have returned and should remain for the coming week. A front weakening to the northwest will weaken the trades slightly around midweek. Clouds and light showers will favor windward areas during the overnight and early morning hours. The windward side of Hawaii Island could get a slight increase in showers Monday and again Tuesday night to Wednesday as disturbances pass to the south, but no significant rainfall is expected all week.

In surf, north and west shores will get a slight boost in wave heights late in the day Monday into Tuesday. A larger northwest swell is expected Wednesday and could push wave heights to high surf advisory levels by Thanksgiving Day. East shores could get a small bump with a brief increase in the trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

