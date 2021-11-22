Maui County accepts judge’s order to obtain permit for discharging effluent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County said it will not appeal a judge’s decision to require a permit to operate injection wells for the Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility.

The judge said the county needs a Clean Water Act permit to discharge effluent. Officials said roughly 2% of the recycled wastewater from the facility enters the ocean through groundwater at the shoreline.

The county said it is focusing on reducing or eliminating the injection wells.

This comes after the US Supreme Court sided with environmentalists in 2020, saying the county was violating the Clean Water Act.

Meanwhile, officials said the Department of Environmental Management is rehabilitating reservoirs in higher elevations so water can be pumped and stored for use on the slopes.

The county said this can provide water for irrigation as well as establish greenbelts for fire protection.

