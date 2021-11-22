Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man hospitalized after falling 30 feet from cliff on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters rescued a man who fell 30 feet from a cliff on the Big Island early Monday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the end of Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Hawaii County fire officials said part of the cliff collapsed under the 36-year-old man while he was fishing.

Seven units and 12 personnel responded to the high angle rescue.

The man was then transported to Hilo Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports 92 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 86,939
Entertainment: Josh Tatofi to hold concert at Waikiki Shell
Entertainment: Josh Tatofi to hold concert at Waikiki Shell
Entertainment: Singer Babyface is coming to Hawaii; Bruno Mars wins big at American Music Awards
Entertainment: Singer Babyface is coming to Hawaii; Bruno Mars wins big at American Music Awards
State works with developers as construction for new Aloha Stadium could begin as soon as 2023
State works with developers as construction for new Aloha Stadium could begin as soon as 2023