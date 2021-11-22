Man hospitalized after falling 30 feet from cliff on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters rescued a man who fell 30 feet from a cliff on the Big Island early Monday morning.

Officials said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. at the end of Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Hawaii County fire officials said part of the cliff collapsed under the 36-year-old man while he was fishing.

Seven units and 12 personnel responded to the high angle rescue.

The man was then transported to Hilo Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

This story may be updated.

