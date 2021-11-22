Tributes
Man dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man pulled from waters off Makuu Point on Sunday has died.

Authorities said 36-year-old Donald Gonzalez of Orchidland was spear fishing with a family member around 4:20 p.m. when he began struggling in the water. Officials said the other diver tried to help him, but due to the high surf, was unable to do so.

Fire crews found Gonzalez floating face down and unresponsive. They performed CPR, but they were unable to revive him.

Gonzalez was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Crews were able to rescue the other diver, who was a 38-year-old man. Officials said he was not injured and refused medical attention.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

