Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Investigation underway following leak at Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Navy said they are investigating a leak at its Red Hill fuel storage facility after a mixture of water and fuel was released from a drain line.

Officials said about 14,000 gallons of fuel and water leaked from a pipe for the facility’s fire suppression system. The spill occurred in a tunnel about a quarter mile downhill from the fuel tanks. The pipe is not connected to the main tanks or fuel pipes.

The Navy said crews responded to the leak on Saturday after 5 p.m. and notified the state Department of Health. Officials said the leak has since been contained and transferred to an above ground storage tank.

The recent leak raises concerns as the facility is located about 100 feet above Oahu’s main aquifer, which supplies drinking water to most of the urban core.

However, at this time, officials said water is safe to drink.

Meanwhile, this leak is just the latest issue linked to the Navy’s massive, WWII-era fuel facility.

State slaps Navy with big fine for violations at embattled Red Hill fuel tank facility

In May, more than 1,600 gallons of jet fuel leaked from a pipeline. The Navy blamed an operator for failing to properly close valves.

Another investigation is underway to see if the military covered up a leak from a pipe at Red Hill. Thousands of gallons of fuel reportedly ended up near the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center in 2020.

And in 2014, 27,000 gallons of jet fuel leaked from an underground tank.

The Navy said it has always maintained that drinking water was never contaminated.

Related Coverage:

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Paakea and Kaukama Roads.
2 people transported in serious condition following crash in Maili
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 22, 2021)