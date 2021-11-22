Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 92 new COVID cases, pushing statewide total to 86,939

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 92 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 86,939.

No COVID-related fatalities were reported. The death toll from the virus stands at 1,002.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,524 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 48 were on Oahu
  • 13 on Hawaii Island
  • 12 on Kauai
  • 19 on Maui

No residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.4% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 107 new cases, pushing state total to 86,847
HNN File
Hawaii marks grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000
Hawaii marks a grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000
Drive-thru vaccine clinic held at Kapolei High
Hawaii marks grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000
Hawaii marks grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000