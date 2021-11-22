Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Trade winds will trend down Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

Rainfall accumulations should remain limited with the dry and stable conditions persisting through the first half of the week.

Increasing moisture along with a return of moderate trades will be possible Wednesday night through Friday, which could lead to better windward shower coverage for parts of the state.

Surf will remain small for all shores into Tuesday.

A northwest swell arriving Monday night will result in a slight bump for surf along north and west facing shores through Tuesday.

A larger northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday, likely bringing advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores by Thanksgiving Day. This northwest swell energy will show decreasing trends from Friday to Saturday.

