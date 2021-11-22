Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will continue through Monday night, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

Trade winds will trend down Tuesday through midweek, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established.

Rainfall accumulations should remain limited with the dry and stable conditions persisting through the first half of the week.

Increasing moisture along with a return of moderate trades will be possible Wednesday night through Friday, which could lead to better windward shower coverage for parts of the state.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf will remain small for all shores into Tuesday.

A northwest swell arriving Monday night will result in a slight bump for surf along north and west facing shores through Tuesday.

A larger northwest swell will arrive on Wednesday, likely bringing advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores by Thanksgiving Day. This northwest swell energy will show decreasing trends from Friday to Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving
Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving
Conditions will be mostly dry, with slight increases in showers mainly for the Big Island.
Gentle to moderate trade winds for the holiday week
Conditions will be mostly dry, with slight increases in showers mainly for the Big Island.
Mostly dry trade wind conditions for Thanksgiving week
Locally breezy trade winds are expected for Sunday into Monday, with very little in the way of...
Trades return with continued dry conditions