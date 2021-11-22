2 people transported in serious condition following crash in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported two people in serious condition following a crash in Maili on Sunday night.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Paakea and Kaukama Roads at around 10:30 p.m.

EMS said a 47-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were treated and taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Additional information regarding the cause of the crash was not yet provided.

This story may be updated.

