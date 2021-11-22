Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 people transported in serious condition following crash in Maili

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:12 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported two people in serious condition following a crash in Maili on Sunday night.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Paakea and Kaukama Roads at around 10:30 p.m.

EMS said a 47-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were treated and taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Additional information regarding the cause of the crash was not yet provided.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximate area of the accident in the parking lot of the Pearl Kai Shopping Center.
Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Murder suspect arrested following deadly argument in Wahiawa
Consumers alleged that a local moving company dumped their belongings in storage facilities.
Oahu moving company racks up customer complaints over alleged deceptive practices
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

Latest News

Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Investigation underway following leak at Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers and bigger surf due for Thanksgiving
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2021)
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2021)