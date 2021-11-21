Police: Man crawling on hands and feet in Aiea parking lot hit, killed by vehicle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a man who was reportedly crawling in the parking lot of an Aiea shopping mall died hours after being hit by a vehicle.

According to HPD, a 50-year-old woman was driving in the Pearl Kai Shopping Center parking lot Saturday just before 8 a.m.

She collided with the victim, a 60-year-old man, who police say was crawling in the parking lot on his hands and feet. His reasons for doing so were unknown, but police did say the man may have been intoxicated.

Firefighters were called to pull the man out from under the vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

He has not yet been publicly identified. The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

