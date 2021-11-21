Tributes
As part of Weed and Seed initiative, volunteers partner with officers to clean up graffiti in Chinatown

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of volunteers and HPD officers gathering in Chinatown on Saturday to beautify the area as part of the Weed and Seed program.

More than 40 volunteers with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce joined the officers to remove graffiti and make Chinatown more attractive for people to visit.

Yu Shing Ting, of the chamber, was among the volunteers.

“When there’s crime graffiti it affects the business people are scared to shop,” she said. “Our mission was to come here clean up and give back and get Chinatown to what it used to be.”

The Weed and Seed program donated the materials for the day’s clean-up.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Weed and Seed worked before and it can work again.

”We did it 20 years ago. It reduced crime by 70%,” he said. “It’s already looking a lot better .”=

