Murder suspect wanted after argument turned deadly in Wahiawa

Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder...
Tina Marie Amado is wanted by Honolulu police in connection with a murder, attempted murder investigation.(Honolulu Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:55 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is wanted by Honolulu police on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

They’re seeking tips on the whereabouts of 53-year-old Tina Marie Amado.

Authorities say just after 10 p.m. Friday in Wahiawa, an argument began between the suspect and a two other people, a 58-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

It’s unknown what triggered the argument, however police said the suspect, believed to be Amado, allegedly struck both the man and woman with her vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD, and the male refused treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident or Amado’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous online tips can also be submitted here or on the P3 Tips App.

Amado is described by police as 4′ 10″ tall, about 170 pounds with slightly greying hair and brown eyes. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

This story may be updated.

