Murder investigation launched after Waikiki stabbing overnight, police say

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Waikiki overnight that ended the life of a man in his 20s.

HPD and EMS officials said the stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night at an unnamed Waikiki apartment complex.

Police said the victim got into an argument with the suspects, a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. He was stabbed and the suspects fled the scene.

EMS responded and took the man to a hospital in critical condition where he later died, according to police.

The suspects in the case were identified by police arrest logs as Christopher Smead and Erin Small. They were located and arrested without incident a short time after.

This story may be updated.

