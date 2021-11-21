Tributes
Locally breezy trades returning, but very little rainfall

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Locally breezy trade winds are expected Sunday as high pressure passes far north of the state. The trades may ease a bit later Monday, but should remain with us through the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend. The airmass will be very dry and stable through Tuesday, with only a slight increase in trade wind showers expected starting around Tuesday night.

Because of the increasing trades, a small craft advisory will be posted Sunday into Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island. Surf will remain small for all shores into Tuesday, with the next large northwest swell possible around the middle of the week that could push waves into the high surf advisory threshold.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

