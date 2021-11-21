Tributes
Hawaii reports 107 new cases, pushing state total to 86,847

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 107 new COVID-19 infections were reported by Hawaii officials Sunday, which pushed the state total during the pandemic to 86,847.

It is not immediately clear if any of today’s cases are from delays in reporting.

The state Department of Heath says they expect backlogged cases to be added in the next few weeks due to testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s electronic lab reporting system.

No COVID-related deaths were reported Sunday.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,545 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 49 were on Oahu
  • 12 on Hawaii Island
  • 11 on Kauai
  • 23 on Maui
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also eleven residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

