Hawaii reports 107 new cases, pushing state total to 86,847

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 107 new COVID-19 infections were reported by Hawaii officials Sunday, which pushed the state total during the pandemic to 86,847.

It is not immediately clear if any of today’s cases are from delays in reporting.

The state Department of Heath says they expect backlogged cases to be added in the next few weeks due to testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s electronic lab reporting system.

No COVID-related deaths were reported Sunday.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,545 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

49 were on Oahu

12 on Hawaii Island

11 on Kauai

23 on Maui

1 on Molokai

There were also eleven residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

