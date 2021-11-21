Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii marks grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:18 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic in Hawaii hit a grim milestone Saturday as the statewide death toll topped 1,000.

“It still breaks our hearts when we see that 1,000 of our citizens have passed away from COVID,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Hawaii surpasses 1,000 COVID fatalities; 218 cases also added

But Green said many more people would have died if vaccines weren’t developed and measures such as the mask mandate and mandatory quarantine for out of state travelers weren’t implemented.

In early 2020, Green said, state emergency officials came up with a worst-case forecast for COVID deaths in Hawaii — when the vaccine and the safety measures didn’t exist.

“In the first days of the pandemic, we were told there would be as many as 4,400 fatalities in the first year and the same number in the second year. That would have been almost 9,000 fatalities,” he said.

“But because people got vaccinated our mortality rate is the second lowest in the country. We’re actually the most vaccinated state in America.”

The death rate is expected to drop even more after the FDA and the CDC approved the booster shot for all adults.

During a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Kapolei High School held by Hawaii Pacific Health on Saturday, officials say the demand for booster shots was robust.

“I think a lot of people are just eager to get it, eager to further protect their families and their loved ones,” said Shanyn Chung, human resources manager for Hawaii Pacific Health.

Green said about 10% of the people who have already gotten their first two shots have gotten the booster shot. He expects many more to do so in the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested following pedestrian crash that left 13-year-old dead, second teen injured
The restaurant's last day will be Dec. 17.
After serving up wholesome fare for 55 years, Meg’s Drive-In to call it quits
Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza in 2018 after being charged with murder
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise

Latest News

In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Hawaii marks a grim milestone in pandemic as COVID death toll tops 1,000
Drive-thru vaccine clinic held at Kapolei High