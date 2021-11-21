Donating to charity for the holidays? The ‘Giving Machine’ can help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking to spread some holiday joy to someone in need? Next time you’re at Pearlridge Center in Aiea, keep an eye out for the giant red ‘Giving Machine.’

It’s been set up in the mauka area of the mall near Jeans Warehouse Kids.

The machines are intended to make donating gifts easier. Users can choose which gift they’d like to give someone in need. Options range from groceries, to urgent dental work, household goods and more.

It’s a program spearheaded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Donations from the machines will go to benefit clients of four major charities.

The machines first appeared in Hawaii in 2019 at the Polynesian Cultural Center. The pandemic prevented their rollout in 2020, but they’re back now and ready to help those in need of a helping hand.

“It’s the Christmas season, and Hawaii is known for its aloha spirit. So here’s another way to help people during the special season, and especially going through the pandemic, there’s a lot of need out there. It’s an easy, quick process,” organizer with the church, Mufi Hannemann, said.

Honolulu is just one of 10 cities in the U.S. which are hosting a Giving Machine this year. Other locations in the nation include Nashville, New York City and Salt Lake City.

The machines will be operating through Jan. 2. For more information, click here.

