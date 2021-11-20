This Hawaii family’s pandemic backup plan has turned into a knockout success

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rylan Redona has always had a love for “the sweet science,” but boxing didn’t the pay the bills before the pandemic.

So he and his wife, Stephanie, worked in a different arena with their own photo and videography business.

When the virus arrived, their 2020 summer slate of weddings, birthdays, and graduation parties evaporated.

“I was very afraid because that was a lot of income, projected income coming in for the summer,” Redona said. “So in the middle of it all, when everything shut down, I knew I had to make a decision or I knew I had to find something else.”

That something else turned out to be one of his enduring passions.

The longtime boxer often made his own liquid-filled bags, which are softer on the hands and helpful for longer training sessions.

“Every time we train, people used to ask me what is this?” Redona said. “It feels really good on the wrist and the joints.”

A hobby morphed into an emerging business, Manawai Punching Bag, and the early expectations were tempered.

“I was like, you know what, I wanna sell 100 bags,” Redona said. “I wanna sell 100 bags, that’s my goal and it’ll be pretty good. The first two weeks, I sold 100 bags, so from then on, I already knew like, ‘whoa this is crazy.’”

Since opening sales at the end of 2020, more than 1,000 bags have been sold.

The surging interest led to a natural follow-up ― weekly training sessions that began with his kids and their friends.

“We started off with her and then next week, we added two students and then three students,” Redona said. “Then next thing you know, it was like 40 students, so it’s been very fun, very rewarding.”

And since starting up Manawai, the Redonas have trained both kids and adults from all over Oahu.

The sessions with children are at no charge and all of their community efforts were recently recognized by Honolulu City Councilman Augie Tulba

“I wouldn’t have believed that this would become what it is today,” Stephanie Redona said. “It grew so big and so fast that I’m so proud of what it is today. It’s crazy, but it’s amazing.”

It’s also a lesson in the value of perseverance and staying in the fight.

“In life you are gonna definitely face challenges and if you don’t have the mindset to overcome, if you’re not ready for that, when it happens, you’ll get caught off guard,” Rylan Redona said.

