Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State to hold online auction for acacia koa wood from Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:01 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be holding a forest products auction next month for acacia koa wood.

All the pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve.

Interested applicants will get detailed information on the wood, including estimated value.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be time slots designated for people to view the pieces in person.

The online auction will then be held via Zoom on Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, contact Lance De Silva at lance.k.desilva@hawaii.gov.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
For a Maui father and daughter, a weekend fishing trip turns into a nightmare at sea
Authorities said Mackenzie Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.
Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island

Latest News

The pandemic forced many in Hawaii's business community to find backup plans and in some...
This Hawaii family’s pandemic backup plan has turned into a knockout success
Jaychris Romer, 21
Driver arrested for negligent homicide after plowing down 2 teens on Big Island sidewalk
It usually happens a couple of times each week. Someone in the house stands staring at the...
What the Tech: Need a rescue in the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Download SuperCook
The restaurant's last day will be Dec. 17.
After serving up wholesome fare for 55 years, Meg’s Drive-In to call it quits