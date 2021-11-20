State to hold online auction for acacia koa wood from Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be holding a forest products auction next month for acacia koa wood.

All the pieces are from the West Maui State Forest Reserve.

Interested applicants will get detailed information on the wood, including estimated value.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be time slots designated for people to view the pieces in person.

The online auction will then be held via Zoom on Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information and to get the Zoom link, contact Lance De Silva at lance.k.desilva@hawaii.gov.

