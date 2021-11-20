A senseless crime: Burglars ransack community center and leave empty-handed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars busting through the front door of the Moiliili Community Center on Friday morning and ransacking the non-profit.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m.

“They literally just cracked the lock,” said Executive Director Nadine Nishioka.

Both suspects moved fast and came prepared.

“They used a crow bar on this door,” Nishioka said, pointing to a second door in the non-profit’s foyer.

Once inside the office, one of the suspects ― who appears to be a woman ― took off in one direction. A male suspect went the other way.

“He went to my office back here,” Nishioka said.

That’s where she says the suspect busted through a third door. Part of the frame was left hanging from the wall.

Nishioka said, “It has to be entirely repaired.”

It’s not something the non-profit has in itss budget. Because of COVID, money just to cover the basics has been scarce.

“This takes away thousands of dollars from programs for keiki and kupuna,” said Nishioka.

The criminals used flashlights to rummage through the office. The pair left most of the drawers and cabinets a mess. Neither of the suspects seemed deterred by the building’s blasting security alarm.

Surveillance video shows the woman wearing a light colored beanie with the capital letter Y and appears to have light colored hair.

Despite their best efforts, the crooks escaped empty-handed. But in the two minutes they were inside the office they managed to do $6,000 dollars in damage.

By 10 a.m. work was underway to try fix what was done.

“They pried open this. It’s aluminum so I kind of just pounded it back,” said contractor Jayce Hezekia.

It’s a temporary fix, until parts can be replaced.

Nishioka calls what happened a senseless crime with countless victims.

“They’re hurting everyone in the community,” she said. “Because they’re taking away very needed dollars to keep the center running so our keiki and kupuna can continue to come here.”

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

