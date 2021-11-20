Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities with 4 reported Saturday; 218 cases also added

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Hawaii Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,002.

The state also reported 218 new infections.

It is unclear if any of the new cases are from reporting delays. The state Department of Health said Friday backlogged cases would be added to the count in the next few weeks, due to testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s electronic lab reporting system.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,740.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,581 cases detected.

Experts: COVID death rate for unvaccinated Hawaii residents is 20 times higher

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 122 were on Oahu
  • 50 on Hawaii Island
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 20 on Maui
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also six residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested following pedestrian crash that left 13-year-old dead, second teen injured
The restaurant's last day will be Dec. 17.
After serving up wholesome fare for 55 years, Meg’s Drive-In to call it quits
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza in 2018 after being charged with murder
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise

Latest News

In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested following pedestrian crash that left 13-year-old dead, second teen injured