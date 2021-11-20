Hawaii surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities with 4 reported Saturday; 218 cases also added

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Hawaii Saturday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,002.

The state also reported 218 new infections.

It is unclear if any of the new cases are from reporting delays. The state Department of Health said Friday backlogged cases would be added to the count in the next few weeks, due to testing providers that recently began providing data to DOH’s electronic lab reporting system.

The latest cases bring the state’s total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 86,740.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,581 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

122 were on Oahu

50 on Hawaii Island

19 on Kauai

20 on Maui

1 on Molokai

There were also six residents who were diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 84.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.