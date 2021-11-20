Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said.

Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and bringing the freeway to a chaotic halt, Martin said.

Video posted online showed some people laughing and leaping as they held wads of cash.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities didn’t immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.”

The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
For a Maui father and daughter, a weekend fishing trip turns into a nightmare at sea
Authorities said Mackenzie Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.
Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island

Latest News

While they're looking forward to the applause, the real satisfaction comes from performing...
After months of Zoom performances, Hawaii students celebrate return of the real thing
Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last...
City’s tree lighting ceremony won’t be open to the public, but you can watch a livestream
Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars bust through the front door of the Moiliili...
A senseless crime: Burglars ransack community center and leave empty-handed
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested after plowing into 2 on sidewalk, killing 13-year-old