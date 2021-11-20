Tributes
City’s tree lighting ceremony won’t be open to the public, but you can watch a livestream

Officials confirmed Thursday that components of Honolulu City Lights that were canceled last year because of the pandemic will be back this holiday season.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s tree lighting ceremony is on this year, but members of the general public won’t be able to attend in person because of COVID concerns.

Instead, they can catch the ceremony live on Olelo on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

There will also be rebroadcasts throughout the season.

Meanwhile, members of the public will be allowed to enjoy the decorations on the Honolulu Hale grounds through Jan 2. The tree exhibit will also be back inside city hall, but attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

There will be some activities that aren’t returning: No keiki rides, photos with Santa, holiday concerts, wreath contest, or opening night parade.

For more information, click here.

