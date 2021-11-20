‘Bows football returns to Manoa for Senior night game against Colorado State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last weekend’s loss might have knocked the Rainbow Warriors football team out of Bowl game eligibility, but the team is not dwelling on the past, instead focusing on sending their seniors out with a win against Colorado State.

“Focus is obviously on these seniors and their last opportunity to play at home.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “You know, get knocked down and can you pick yourself up, dust yourself off, go to work, get better.”

After their fourth straight Mountain West Conference loss to UNLV, UH has mathematically been eliminated from a Bowl game birth, so the focus shifts to winning the final two games of the season — starting with CSU.

“Keep your head up.” Senior Eugene Ford said. “Don’t worry about it, you know, just because we may not get a chance at a bowl game or anything like that, for the seniors, we just look at it as just finish out strong, you know, no matter what.”

The Rams come to Manoa on a losing streak of their own, sitting at 3-7 on the season with the bows winning the last meeting between the two teams in 2018.

With the UH offense struggling as of late, the players say that they need to return to basics for them to come out on top.

“In recent games, our bread and butter is the run game.” Senior Gene Pryor said. “You know, so when in doubt, we run the ball and that’s been that’s going to be more effective against other teams that we played and really open up the passing game, obviously so we can load the box up and obviously dump over their heads so when they’re not looking.”

Saturday also marks the final home game of the year, with the departing senior class set to be honored following the game.

“Through this whole thing these guys have done nothing but show me great character and great heart.” Coach Graham said. “They come here every day, want to work, willing to train and strain everyday and went through a lot of challenges.”

Kick off from Manoa is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time — the game is available on Spectrum pay-per-view.

