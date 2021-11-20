Tributes
In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ian Ross, chair of the Makiki Neighbhorhood Board chair, is going to door-to-door as part of a grassroots push to boost his community’s vaccination rate.

“I thought Makiki should step up,” he said. “This part of Oahu is actually behind some of the surrounding areas in total vaccination rate. It falls in the 60 to 70% range.”

By comparison, 75% of Oahu’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Health Department.

David Suh, executive vice president of the United Korean Association of Hawaii, says part of the problem is Makiki has an aging population with language and technology barriers.

“Many Koreans have first generations so there’s a language barrier and an inability to have access to online information. For many of them, it’s difficult,” Suh said.

With fears of a holiday surge, both the neighborhood board the Korean association are pushing for their community to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.

To make things easier, a walk-in clinic has been organized for this Saturday.

The free COVID vaccine will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church 1639 Keeaumoku. First-time and booster shots of Moderna will be offered.

“We are still under crisis. We are still under the emergency order,” Suh said. “We are still experiencing hundreds of illness, severe illness and death.”

