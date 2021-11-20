Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Accidental discharge of gun at Atlanta airport halts departures

An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a firearm was accidentally discharged at the airport Saturday.(Courtesy Erika Zeidler via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced there was an accidental discharge of a firearm Saturday in the security screening area, a spokesperson said on Twitter.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. ET and caused a brief delay on flights at the nation’s busiest airport.

The spokesperson tweeted there was no danger to passengers and employees, after concerns of a potential active shooter situation were posted to social media by people in the area.

“There is NOT an active shooter at the airport,” the airport tweeted.

Atlanta police responded to the scene. CNN reported no one had been injured, and investigators were looking into how it happened, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaychris Romer, 21
Hawaii Island driver arrested following pedestrian crash that left 13-year-old dead, second teen injured
The restaurant's last day will be Dec. 17.
After serving up wholesome fare for 55 years, Meg’s Drive-In to call it quits
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza in 2018 after being charged with murder
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise

Latest News

In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
In Makiki, volunteers go door-to-door in bid to boost vaccination rate
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
‘Undeveloped’ parking lot opens at Laniakea ahead of a possible bigger fix
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Man accused of sexually assaulting minors while on release in 2018 murder case
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online