With ‘Tie One On’ campaign, MADD’s message is simple: Don’t drink and drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving kicked off its annual “Tie One On for Safety” public awareness campaign Thursday aimed at urging drivers to stay safe this holiday safe.

“If you are going to drink, don’t drive,” said Theresa Paulette, victim services specialist at MADD.

She added that even during pandemic shutdowns last year, traffic fatalities continued to increase.

“That’s what is so concerning because people drove less miles, but people were speeding and drinking and driving,” said Paulette.

In 2020, nearly half of the 81 fatal crashes in Hawaii involved drivers who were impaired with alcohol and/or drugs.

The “Tie One On” kick-off happened Thursday at Kakaako Park. The Honolulu police and fire departments and other first responders were all there with a message.

“Holiday seasons are always a time where people have festivities and enjoy each other’s company, but at the same time it’s also a deadly time on the roads here on our islands,” said interim Police Chief Rade Vanic. “We want to make sure that people are having a good time but doing it responsibly.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are more motor vehicle traffic crash fatalities during the holidays.

Dr. James Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said drivers should think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

“With respect to injuries from drinking and driving and people who make poor decisions, we don’t want your business,” said Ireland. “We would rather concentrate on the other continuous 911 calls from people who have medical problems or other issues that require 911 attention.”

“Tie One On for Safety” is MADD’s longest-running project, dating back to 1986.

“For 35 years, the red ribbon has become the iconic reminder for people to think ahead before getting behind the wheel,” said MADD Hawaii founder Carol McNamee.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Jai Cunningham said Freeway Service Patrol vehicles will be among those sporting the red ribbons throughout the campaign.

