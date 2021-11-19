Tributes
What the Tech: Need a rescue in the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Download SuperCook

It usually happens a couple of times each week. Someone in the house stands staring at the...
It usually happens a couple of times each week. Someone in the house stands staring at the pantry shelves and says “there’s nothing to eat in here.(WSAZ/Emily Bennett)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It usually happens a couple of times each week. Someone in the house stands staring at the pantry shelves and says “there’s nothing to eat in here.

Of course, there’s something to eat in there, but unless there’s a chef in the house, making a meal from those items and ingredients requires quite a bit of searching through recipe apps and Pinterest.

And you’re bound to need to run to the store for something you don’t have.

There are dozens of smartphone recipe apps and most can find recipes for dishes you’ll want to cook. SuperCook is a smartphone app that searches for dishes you CAN cook with what you already have in the pantry, refrigerator, and spice rack.

In the SuperCook app, you’re asked to select items you find on your shelves and refrigerator.

There are hundreds of common items such as chicken broth, spaghetti noodles, hamburger, onion, hot dogs, hot sauce, rice, and canned corn. If you have something that isn’t listed (which is doubtful) you can add it yourself.

SuperCook also has voice recognition so you can tap a record button in the app and start reading off the things you have on hand.

Once all of that is entered you simply tap “Find Recipes.”

A few seconds later, SuperCook offers hundreds or thousands of recipes that require only what you already have. There are recipes for main dishes, appetizers, desserts, drinks, and more. In the search results, the app also asks if you have other items you didn’t originally choose.

Do you have canned chicken? Check yes and SuperCook will add a few hundred more choices.

SuperCook finds the recipes listed across the internet and in other recipe apps. Each recipe has step-by-step directions and some recipes include how-to videos set to music.

After adding what I found in my refrigerator, pantry, and spice rack SuperCook returned over 35,000 different recipes. Everything from casseroles to pasta dishes to baked items for dessert and breakfast.

Use it after Thanksgiving to find recipes for all the leftovers.

There is a SuperCook app for iPhones and Android devices and you can also access the recipes at www.supercook.com

