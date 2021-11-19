Police arrest 34-year-old man in connection with shooting in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting nearly two weeks ago in Honolulu.

Police say on Nov. 7, two groups of people were arguing when a man pulled out a handgun and shot two other men. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Kashif Kirkland. He was arrested for attempted murder and firearms offenses.

