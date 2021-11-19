Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police arrest 34-year-old man in connection with shooting in Honolulu

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting nearly two weeks ago in Honolulu.

Police say on Nov. 7, two groups of people were arguing when a man pulled out a handgun and shot two other men. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect has been identified as Kashif Kirkland. He was arrested for attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy, is believed to be in the...
FBI: Mega-church founder who called himself ‘son of God’ was ringleader of criminal enterprise
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
Look to the sky tonight for the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 6 centuries
Claude Moreau and his daughter Charme Moreau Taksony.
For a Maui father and daughter, a weekend fishing trip turns into a nightmare at sea
Authorities said Mackenzie Barefoot allegedly punched the security guard in the head.
Man arrested for allegedly punching security guard over mask dispute
An investigation into the death of 14-year-old girl is underway on Hawaii Island, and police...
Police investigation underway into death of 14-year-old on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
13-year-old girl dies after being struck while walking on Hawaii Island sidewalk
Ogawa has been doing this for seven years now, but she has been a nurse for more than 20 years.
Heatlhcare Hero: This Maui nurse says her elderly patients are like family
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 206 new COVID infections; 6 additional fatalities
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Nov. 19, 2021)